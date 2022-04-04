Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 275,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

