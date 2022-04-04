Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Citizens alerts:

CIA stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $215.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.23.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $66.21 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 40,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Citizens by 2,767,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.