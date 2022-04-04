City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

CIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CIO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 236,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $766.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

