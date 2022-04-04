Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CLSD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.95.

CLSD stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,728 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

