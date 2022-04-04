ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

