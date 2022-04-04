ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,948. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.00. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.83.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
