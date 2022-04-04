ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,948. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.00. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

