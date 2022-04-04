Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will announce $130,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $150,000.00. Clene reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $75.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 87,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $248.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.13. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 101,352 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 186,352 shares of company stock valued at $547,102 in the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 9,823.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the third quarter worth $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

