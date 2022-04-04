CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCMP. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.88.

CCMP opened at $183.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.24. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after acquiring an additional 403,767 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6,676.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 338,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,846,000 after acquiring an additional 333,296 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $55,565,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,170,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

