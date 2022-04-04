Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $208.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 16.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,073 shares of company stock worth $89,048. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.