Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) will announce $4.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $20.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.01 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $22.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

CTSH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.01. 2,014,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,490. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

