CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

CohBar stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. CohBar has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $28.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.52.

CohBar ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CohBar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CohBar by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CohBar Company Profile (Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

