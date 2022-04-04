Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $992.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,972 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 729,459 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 343,312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 329,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

