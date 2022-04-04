Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Critical Contrast

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Colliers International Group and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 6 1 3.14 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $177.14, indicating a potential upside of 34.61%. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group -9.55% -69.42% -11.51% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colliers International Group and Angel Oak Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $4.09 billion 1.38 -$390.34 million ($9.10) -14.46 Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.98 $21.11 million N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colliers International Group.

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Colliers International Group pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colliers International Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services. The company provides outsourcing and advisory services, such as corporate and workplace solutions; valuation and advisory services; workplace strategy services; loan servicing; property marketing; research services; and engineering design services for property and building, infrastructure, transportation, environmental and telecommunications end-markets. It also offers property management services comprising building operations and maintenance, facilities management, lease administration, property accounting and financial reporting, contract management and, construction management; and project management services, which include bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, development management, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management and strategic project consulting. In addition, the company provides investment management services that consists of asset management advisory and administration, transaction, and incentive services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.