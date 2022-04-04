Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $90.23 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $83.61 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,541,000 after buying an additional 104,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

