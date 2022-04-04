Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,041 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $34,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $198.85 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $177.86 and a 52-week high of $202.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.68 and a 200 day moving average of $191.11.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

