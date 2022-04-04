Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,356 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average of $117.81. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $162.04.

