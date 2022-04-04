Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $19,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $265.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.60 and its 200 day moving average is $280.85. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $222.82 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

