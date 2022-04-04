Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.91 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Shares of UBER opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

