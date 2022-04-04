Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.78 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $340,702,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Linde by 142.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Linde by 116.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after buying an additional 447,052 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Linde by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,133,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Linde by 1,336.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after buying an additional 426,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $322.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.60 and a 200 day moving average of $316.06. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

