Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $33.51 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,594 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.04.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $127.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

