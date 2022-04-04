Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $44.96 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $44,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $82.01 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

