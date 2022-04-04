Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 56,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $60.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

