Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,885 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $22,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 117,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 83,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $13.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

