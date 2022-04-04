Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 108,052 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,052 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.72% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $21,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

