Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $41,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

