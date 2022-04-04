Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 206,069 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.60% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $35,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $57.76 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

