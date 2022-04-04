Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,372 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $46,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $107.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $108.16.

