CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

