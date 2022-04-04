Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Community Bank System by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.