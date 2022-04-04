Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of CTBI opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $738.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,364,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

