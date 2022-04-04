Comparing Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) & Its Peers

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Altisource Asset Management to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altisource Asset Management and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management Competitors 336 1070 1241 41 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 26.44%. Given Altisource Asset Management’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altisource Asset Management has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million $39.82 million 0.22 Altisource Asset Management Competitors $1.40 billion $74.45 million 26.30

Altisource Asset Management’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A -16.78% 16.14% Altisource Asset Management Competitors -60.04% 6.13% 1.58%

Summary

Altisource Asset Management competitors beat Altisource Asset Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

