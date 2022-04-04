Comparing Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) & Its Rivals

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) is one of 934 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Enochian Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences N/A -22.93% -21.02% Enochian Biosciences Competitors -4,331.18% -138.74% -12.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences N/A -$26.72 million -10.46 Enochian Biosciences Competitors $1.88 billion $247.60 million -1.66

Enochian Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enochian Biosciences. Enochian Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Enochian Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Enochian Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enochian Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Enochian Biosciences Competitors 5970 20441 42834 849 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 91.59%. Given Enochian Biosciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enochian Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences rivals beat Enochian Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21. The company was founded by Rene Sindlev and Serhat Gumrukcu on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

