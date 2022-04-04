Comparing TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TC Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.41 $2.64 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $94.45 million 5.00 $23.50 million $2.00 18.07

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TC Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 16.08% 4.16% 0.69% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 24.88% 10.13% 1.18%

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TC Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

