Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 1,000 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $502.41 million, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.