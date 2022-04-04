Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.23 Million

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to report $405.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $473.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $340.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. 128,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

