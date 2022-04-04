Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,270,000 after purchasing an additional 155,502 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

