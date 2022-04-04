Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $121.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,425 shares of company stock valued at $109,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,752,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 82,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

