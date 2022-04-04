Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $83.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ED. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.42.

Shares of ED stock opened at $96.11 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 273 shares of company stock valued at $24,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

