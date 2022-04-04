Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.68.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $233.71 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

