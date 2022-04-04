Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.84.

Shares of CLR opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Continental Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

