Contrasting Lion Electric (LEV) and Its Peers

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lion Electric to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lion Electric and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 1030 2552 2962 161 2.34

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 90.33%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -15.13 Lion Electric Competitors $48.29 billion $3.20 billion -0.44

Lion Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors -13,631.51% -0.82% -2.30%

Risk and Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lion Electric competitors beat Lion Electric on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

