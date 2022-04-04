Contrasting Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF)

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) and Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macy’s and Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s $24.46 billion 0.29 $1.43 billion $4.60 5.27 Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Profitability

This table compares Macy’s and Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s 5.84% 53.59% 9.22% Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Macy’s and Grupo Comercial Chedraui, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s 3 4 5 0 2.17 Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 1 0 0 2.00

Macy’s presently has a consensus price target of $32.91, suggesting a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Macy’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Macy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Macy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Macy’s beats Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products. The company was founded by Rowland Hussey Macy Sr. on March 6, 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers. It operates 306 stores, including 198 tiendas chedraui, 60 super chedraui, 15 super che, and 33 supercito stores; and 7 distribution centers in Mexico, as well as 125 self-service stores, such as 64 El Super and 61 Fiesta stores in the United States. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

