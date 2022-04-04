Contrasting Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nano-X Imaging and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano-X Imaging 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nano-X Imaging presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.72%. Given Nano-X Imaging’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nano-X Imaging is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Risk and Volatility

Nano-X Imaging has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano-X Imaging N/A -26.62% -25.44% Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and Hyperfine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano-X Imaging N/A N/A -$43.81 million ($1.29) -8.33 Hyperfine $1.50 million 53.00 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

Nano-X Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperfine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Nano-X Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nano-X Imaging beats Hyperfine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Neve Ilan, Israel.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

