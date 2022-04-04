Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VLRS. Barclays boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.41.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

