Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut Cooper-Standard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards purchased 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,146.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,650 shares of company stock worth $609,174. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,945,000 after buying an additional 63,948 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after buying an additional 84,080 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,485.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 942,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.