Copa (NYSE:CPA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.89.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of Copa stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Copa will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,614,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150,759 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.