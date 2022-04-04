Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.33.
CPRT opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average of $138.14. Copart has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $161.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
