Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.33.

CPRT opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average of $138.14. Copart has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

