Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Shares of CNM stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $84,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,802,000 after acquiring an additional 259,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Core & Main by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 121,183 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.