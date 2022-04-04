CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $173.87 on Thursday. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.96.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $82,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,700 shares of company stock worth $2,221,092. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 196.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

