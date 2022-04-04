Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Country Garden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now forecasts that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Country Garden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Country Garden (CTRYY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.