Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Country Garden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now forecasts that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Country Garden stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

